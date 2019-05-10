Warren police investigating shooting that injures 3

WARREN — 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner, is reporting a shooting at a city bar has put three people in the hospital.

The shooting happened at the University at Larchmont, 1706 Larchmont Ave.

According to initial reports, someone began shooting from the parking lot into patio about 9:50 p.m.

Initial reports say police pursued a white pickup truck with brown sides and yellow tinted windows southbound toward Elm Street. Two victims were shot and another was hit with shrapnel.

Medical personnel transported two victims to St. Joseph Hospital and one to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Police say they are looking for a white male with long brown hair and a beard. He is reported to be wearing glasses and a ball cap with black on top and a red brim.

The man is said to have a arm sleeve tattoo and was wearing shorts.