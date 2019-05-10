Two OVI checkpoints on Youngstown's South Side tonight
YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force, in conjunction with the Ohio State highway Patrol, announced that two OVI checkpoints will be conducted tonight.
The first checkpoint will be on Market Street at Ridge Avenue and will run from 7 to 9 p.m. The second checkpoint will be at 2725 South Ave. and will run from 10 p.m. to midnight.
In addition, police officers from participating agencies of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force will be conducting saturation patrols in various parts of the county throughout the weekend.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 19, 2017 9:04 p.m.
Drivers beware: 2 OVI checkpoints tonight in Boardman
- May 21, 2016 10:03 p.m.
OVI checkpoints tonight in Youngstown, Boardman
- September 12, 2015 10:23 p.m.
OVI checkpoints, saturation patrols in Mahoning County tonight
- June 26, 2015 1:52 p.m.
OVI Task Force will have 2 OVI checkpoints in Boardman
- November 18, 2016 10:20 p.m.
OVI checkpoints tonight in Austintown
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.