Two OVI checkpoints on Youngstown's South Side tonight

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force, in conjunction with the Ohio State highway Patrol, announced that two OVI checkpoints will be conducted tonight.

The first checkpoint will be on Market Street at Ridge Avenue and will run from 7 to 9 p.m. The second checkpoint will be at 2725 South Ave. and will run from 10 p.m. to midnight.

In addition, police officers from participating agencies of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force will be conducting saturation patrols in various parts of the county throughout the weekend.