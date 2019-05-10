Trumbull coroner to use finger prints to ID woman
Staff report
NEWTON
The Trumbull County coroner will use fingerprints to try to make a positive identification of the woman killed on railroad tracks in the area of Newton Falls Bailey Road and Miller Graber Road in Newton Township on Wednesday night.
An autopsy will be conducted today, the coroner’s office said, adding investigators believe they know the identity of the woman, but they need to take more steps to be sure.
The county 911 center received a phone call at 11:01 p.m. saying a pedestrian may have been struck by a train. 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, reported the CSX train stopped while firefighters and deputies conducted a search of the area along the tracks. The body was found about 11:30 p.m.
