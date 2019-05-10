Train fatality is 50-year-old Michelle Williams
WARREN
The Trumbull County Coroner’s office has identified the woman who died after being struck by a train Wednesday night as Michelle Williams, 50, of North Jackson and Newton Falls.
There is not yet a ruling on her cause and manner of death, but there are no signs of foul play, said Becky Bluedorn, a coroner’s investigator. Williams was killed in the area Newton Falls Bailey Road and Miller Graber Road in Newton Township at about 11 p.m.
The county 911 center received a phone call at 11:01 p.m. saying a pedestrian may have been struck by a train. The body was found about 11:30 p.m.
