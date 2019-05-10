Suspect arraigned

NILES

Anthony Vaccaro, 29, of Timber Creek, was arraigned Wednesday in Niles Municipal Court on charges of assault on a police officer and resisting arrest for allegedly head-butting a Niles police officer at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday on Bellevue Avenue.

When police located him, Vaccaro was in the roadway, talking quickly and not making much sense, reports say. It was determined he was wanted on a warrant, so police attempted to take him into custody, but Vaccaro spun around to run, pulling officer Todd Mobley to the ground.

Vaccaro then head-butted the officer, who also hit his head on the ground and suffered a cut lip, reports say. He also said he was having neck and back pain.

Vaccaro had been revived with four doses of the opiate reversal drug naloxone at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment on Timber Court. He refused to be taken to the hospital afterward.

Vaccaro remained in the Trumbull jail Thursday in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Judge to fill in on court

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Supreme Court has Judge Cheryl L. Waite, presiding judge of the 7th District Court of Appeals, to hear the case of Ohio v. Joseph Jones, according to a release.

Judge Waite is filling in for Justice Patrick Fischer, who is unable to participate in the case.

Judge Waite, a 23-year appellate judge who was Youngstown’s assistant law director in the 1980s and 1990s, has joined the high court on special assignment five prior times, the release states.

Walmart skirmish

BOARDMAN

Two people were arrested after a skirmish Wednesday afternoon at Walmart on Doral Drive, according to police reports.

Loss-prevention employees had detained Jerry London, 32, and Meagan Rodriguez, 28, both of Youngstown, for suspected shoplifting.

Neither cooperated with police. Rodriguez wrapped her legs around the shopping cart containing her 2-year-old child, nearly knocking it over. She wrapped her legs around one of the police officer’s thighs and kicked her, causing the officer to respond by using a stun gun on her.

London was arrested on charges of theft and obstructing official business.

Rodriguez was arrested on charges of endangering children, assault on a police officer, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and theft. Both appeared at arraignment hearings Thursday in county area court.

Bomb scare

WARREN

A West Avenue Northwest neighborhood was evacuated after police were called by a woman who said her ex-boyfriend put a homemade bomb in her car.

Reports said the device was smoking, and the woman said her ex-boyfriend, David Foor, 45, had a history of making explosives.

The Youngstown Police Department Bomb Squad was called and rendered the bomb safe, reports said.

Foor was arrested and taken to the Trumbull County jail. He is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Eagle’s Nest event

YOUNGSTOWN

The board of The Eagle’s Nest Life Equipping Center, 115 Illinois Ave., invites the public to its celebratory open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be a ribbon-cutting at noon.

The Eagle’s Nest is a Christian ministry established to equip pregnant women with resources required to move from homelessness into stable housing, prepare for childbirth, develop parenting skills and achieve independence.

The event will allow participants to tour the facility, meet staff, make donations to the ministry and learn about available programs. For information, call 917-656-8948.