Mayor proclaims Fred Astaire Day

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown proclaimed today as Fred Astaire Day to honor one of the oldest Fred Astaire Dance Studios in America.

Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Youngstown opened its doors April 19, 1954, making it the second-oldest Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Ohio and one of the oldest in the country.

To celebrate, Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Youngstown will have a 65th anniversary party from 7 to 10 p.m. today at its studio, 5090 Market St. in Boardman. Former Miss Ohio Amanda Beagle will read the proclamation shortly after 7 p.m. Dominic Tocco & Brotherhood will play throughout the evening. There will be professional demonstrations, general dancing, light hors d’oeuvres and a limited open bar of beer and wine. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

Schick owner buys Harry’s

NEW YORK

If you can’t beat them, join them.

The owner of Schick razors is acquiring upstart shaving company Harry’s for $1.37 billion, continuing a trend of consolidation in the shaving industry, where established brands have struggled with the rise of digital-savvy newcomers. About 79 percent of the deal is cash, and the remainder is stock.

Harry’s has bedeviled Schick and Gillette for years using innovative subscription plans and sleek packaging and competitive pricing.

Under the agreement announced Thursday, investors in Harry’s Inc. will take a stake of about 11 percent of Edgewell Personal Care Co., which manages Schick and other brands. Edgewell gets the Harry’s brand and access to the company’s prized direct-to-consumer marketing base.

Uber sets initial public offering at $45 per share

SAN FRANCISCO

Uber is about to embark on a wild ride on Wall Street with the biggest and most hotly debated IPO in years.

The world’s leading ride-hailing service set the stage for its long-awaited arrival on the stock market by pricing its initial public offering at $45 per share late Thursday.

The price is at the lower end of its targeted range of $44 to $50 per share, a decision that may have been driven by the escalating doubts about the ability of ride-hailing service’s ability to make money since Uber’s main rival, Lyft, went public six weeks ago.

Even at the tamped-down price, Uber now has a market value of $82.4 billion – significantly more than century-old automakers General Motors and Ford Motor.

Uber will face its next test today when its shares begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Staff/wire report

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 24.810.12

Aqua America, .20 37.710.40

Avalon Holdings,2.59‚àí0.05

Chemical Bank, .2842.70‚àí0.12

Community Health Sys, .213.480.02

Cortland Bancorp, .1122.600.00

Farmers Nat., .0714.64‚àí0.02

First Energy, .36 41.36‚àí0.10

Fifth/Third, .1627.830.09

First Niles Financial, .057.75‚àí1.00

FNB Corp., .1211.98‚àí0.02

General Motors, .3837.58‚àí0.63

General Electric, .1210.04‚àí0.11

Huntington Bank, .11 13.580.04

JP Morgan Chase, .56112.52‚àí0.02

Key Corp, .1117.290.11

Macy’s, .38 22.70‚àí0.02

Parker Hannifin, .76171.770.70

PNC, .75131.94‚àí0.05

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88173.770.93

Stoneridge28.78‚àí0.27

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.270.05

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.