Man charged with assault on officer

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A city man who reportedly used his knee to pin a city officer by the throat while trying to destroy drug evidence is in the Mahoning County jail.

Dasean D. Miller, 25, of Cornell Avenue, was arrested on several charges, including assault of a peace officer, improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, illegally possessing firearms and drug possession.

City police stopped Miller’s vehicle for a missing front license plate just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.

Miller attempted to flee and resist arrest, according to the report. The report claims he attempted to consume a bag of suspected cocaine while detained in a squad car.

When an officer intervened, Miller reportedly “pressed his knee against [the officer’s] throat and face and shoved [his] head into the partition and kept it there, pinning [him].”

Officers later found a loaded handgun hidden behind a console panel in the car, next to a cigar suspected to contain marijuana.

The vehicle’s passenger, who was not charged, told police he owned the firearms.

Miller is set for arraignment today in Youngstown Municipal Court. Charges had not been filed in the case as of Thursday evening.