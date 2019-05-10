Lordstown Village Council finance committee meeting canceled


May 10, 2019 at 3:05p.m.

LORDSTOWN — The Lordstown Village Council Finance Committee meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725500