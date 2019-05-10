Free breakfast
Smith Corners United Methodist Church, 3000 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Austintown, will host a free pancake, sausage and egg breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Free breakfast notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.
