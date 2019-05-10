Free breakfast


May 10, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Free breakfast

Smith Corners United Methodist Church, 3000 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Austintown, will host a free pancake, sausage and egg breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Free breakfast notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000