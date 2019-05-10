Farrakhan delivers insult while denying he's anti-Semitic

CHICAGO (AP) — Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan referenced "Satanic Jews" in a speech denying allegations of anti-Semitism, misogyny and homophobia after Facebook banned him from the social media platform.

During the speech Thursday at a Roman Catholic church on Chicago's South Side, Farrakhan asserted people shouldn't be angry with him if "I stand on God's word," also saying that he knows "the truth," and "separate the good Jews from the Satanic Jews."

Farrakhan was invited to speak at the church by the Rev. Michael Pfleger after Facebook banned Farrakhan, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and conservative personality Milo Yiannopoulos, saying they violated its ban on "dangerous individuals."

Farrakhan, who turns 86 this weekend, said those who think he is a hater don't know him and have never had a conversation with him. He added those who hated him before and got to know him came to love him. He went on to say Facebook's contention he is dangerous is true because what he says can be researched by his listeners.

"Social media you met me tonight. I plead with the rulers, let the truth be taught," he said.

Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich issued a statement today evening condemning Farrakhan's comments and saying Father Pfleger did not consult with him or other Chicago archdiocesan officials before extending the invitation to Farrakhan.

Farrakhan's "statements shock the conscience" Cardinal Cupich said.