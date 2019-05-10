Facebook co-founder: Time to break up company
Associated Press
Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says it’s time to break up the social media behemoth.
In a New York Times opinion piece published Thursday, Hughes said CEO Mark Zuckerberg has turned Facebook into an innovation-suffocating monopoly.
Hughes called Zuckerberg’s power “unprecedented and un-American” and said his co-founder’s focus on growth “led him to sacrifice security and civility for clicks.”
Hughes roomed with Zuckerberg at Harvard and left Facebook in 2007 to campaign for Barack Obama. Hughes said he no longer has any ownership in Facebook or any other social media company.
“I feel a sense of anger and responsibility,” he wrote, lamenting the company’s “slow response to Russian agents, violent rhetoric and fake news.”
Facebook has been under fire for an ever-expanding list of privacy and security lapses and for endangering democracy by failing to effectively combat the proliferation of misinformation and hate speech by extremist groups .
Facebook’s chief spokesman, Nick Clegg, responded to Hughes’ criticisms with a statement saying, “You don’t enforce accountability by calling for the breakup of a successful American company. Accountability of tech companies can only be achieved through the painstaking introduction of new rules for the internet. That is exactly what Mark Zuckerberg has called for.”
Zuckerberg has been vague, however, on exactly what kind of regulation he favors.
Critics, including Hughes, believe Facebook has acquired too much power to continue intact.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 9, 2019 12:01 p.m.
Co-Founder Chris Hughes: Time to break up Facebook
- December 15, 2010 9:54 a.m.
Mark Zuckerberg named Time ‘Person of Year’
- March 27, 2014 midnight
Zuckerberg on a spending spree
- December 16, 2010 midnight
Facebook learns to coexist with film
- December 10, 2010 midnight
Facebook CEO pledges to give away wealth
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.