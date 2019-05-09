Youngstown mayor proclaims Friday as Fred Astaire Day

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown today proclaimed May 10th, 2019 as Fred Astaire Day to honor one of the oldest Fred Astaire Dance Studios in America.

Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Youngstown opened their doors on April 19th, 1954, making it the second oldest Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Ohio and one of the oldest in the country. It relocated numerous times over the years, but has served the community in its current location since 2002. Fred Astaire himself opened the first Fred Astaire Dance Studio on Park Avenue in New York in 1947.

“It’s been 65 amazing years for us here in the Youngstown area,” studio owner Dustin Jones said. “My family and I are thrilled to be part of this amazing legacy that Fred Astaire began more than 70 years ago.”

To celebrate, Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Youngstown will hold a 65th Anniversary Party on Friday, May 10th from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the studio located at 5090 Market Street in Boardman.

Former Miss Ohio Amanda Beagle will read the proclamation live just after 7 p.m. on the studio’s Facebook page available here. Dominic Tocco & Brotherhood will play throughout the evening, there will be professional demonstrations, general dancing, light hors d'oeuvres and a limited open bar of beer and wine. Tickets are $30.00 in advance and $35 at the door.