Woodstock 50 concert organizers sue investor that backed out

NEW YORK (AP) — A dispute over the future of the Woodstock 50 festival has spiraled into a court fight, with organizers suing and at least temporarily silencing a former investor that sought to call off the anniversary show.

Woodstock 50 organizers are accusing ex-partner Dentsu Aegis Network of verbally and financially sabotaging the big-name event that organizers insist will still unfold Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Denstu Aegis, meanwhile, has pulled out of the concert and raised concerns about safety. And the two sides are clashing over nearly $18 million that the organizers say their ex-investor withdrew from the festival bank account.

"Dentsu's actions have caused a worldwide uproar over its efforts to kill the festival's commemoration of one of the most iconic cultural events of the 20th century," Woodstock 50 LLC's lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, wrote in a lawsuit filed in Manhattan this week.

The suit seeks the return of the bank account money. Woodstock 50 also wants an order barring Dentsu, an international marketing company, from talking about the festival with the media, performers or others.

A Manhattan judge today temporarily granted the gag order, at least until a hearing set for Monday, court records show. There were no immediate responses to requests for comment sent today to London-based Dentsu Aegis and its Japanese parent, Dentsu.

Woodstock 50 and Dentsu's Amplifi Live LLC arm inked a deal in November to produce the anniversary show, planned at Watkins Glen International racetrack.

More than 75 performers have been announced, including Jay-Z, Dead & Company and the Killers as headliners. Others include John Fogerty, Miley Cyrus, Santana, Imagine Dragons, Chance the Rapper and Janelle Monae.

Tickets were originally supposed to go on sale late last month, but sales were delayed as organizers said they were working to "refine logistical plans."