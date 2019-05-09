Warren woman arraigned on abuse of corpse charge
Staff report
WARREN
Lisa M. Jordan, 31, of Kenmore Avenue Southeast and Clermont Street Northeast is in the Trumbull County jail after pleading not guilty Tuesday to abuse of a corpse and two drug charges.
Judge Andrew Logan of county common pleas court set bond at $5,000.
The abuse-of-a-corpse charge stemmed from her going to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center on July 30, 2018, bleeding and saying she had a miscarriage and put the fetus in the yard, police said.
Police later found a near-term fetus in the garage of a relative’s house in the 1000 block of Kenmore. Police suspect the miscarriage happened about July 20.
The county coroner determined the fetus was stillborn, meaning it was already dead when it was delivered.
The abuse-of-a-corpse and drug-possession charges all dated to last July, according to her indictment. The drugs involved were oxycodone and morphine.
