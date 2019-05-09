Warriors star Kevin Durant out for rest of West semifinals
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Durant will miss the remainder of the Golden State Warriors' Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets with a strained right calf.
An MRI exam today confirmed the Warriors' initial diagnosis announced during Wednesday's 104-99 win at Oracle Arena.
The team has returned to Houston for Game 6 on Friday but Durant stayed behind in the Bay Area to undergo treatment. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated next week, meaning if there is a decisive Game 7 in the series Sunday he would be out of that one as well. The Warriors lead the series 3-2.
"It's a tough injury," teammate Klay Thompson said. "We'll have to collectively make up for what he does. We've done it before. It's going to be incredibly difficult. It's the playoffs. I know they're not going to feel sorry for us, the media, the fans. It will be a gut check time. We go down there and give it our best effort. That's all we can do. If we do that, I have confidence every man on this team will step up in his absence. We wish him a speedy recovery because we're not the same team without him."
Durant limped to the locker room after landing awkwardly on his right foot after a baseline jumper with 2:11 left in the third quarter Wednesday.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 15, 2018 midnight
Warriors capture home-court edge
- June 9, 2018 12:10 a.m.
THE END?
- June 8, 2018 12:10 a.m.
Facing Finals sweep, LeBron commends ‘stacked’ Warriors
- May 2, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Led by Hayward, Jazz move on to new playoff turf
- May 22, 2016 midnight
Warriors’ bigs in spotlight
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.