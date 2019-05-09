Warren police respond to report of drive-by shooting

WARREN — A city man, 47, thought he had been shot twice in the back during a 5 a.m. possible drive-by shooting at a house in the 900 block of South Street.

However, police later determined he and a city woman, 38, had been hit in the back by flying glass from shots fired through a front window.

Police did not know whether a third person in the house just off of U.S. Route 422 near Logan Avenue Southeast was injured.

When police arrived, they located the injured man and woman. A dog was bleeding profusely from a hind leg. They saw the front window shattered and several shell casings nearby. They also located two males on South Street, one of whom was sweating who said he witnessed the shots being fired.

Police took him into custody and confiscated suspected drugs and needles from him.

The injured man said he and the woman were sitting on the couch watching television when the shots came through the window, so he and the woman dove for the floor.

They said another man in the house at the time was sitting in front of the window and fled out the back of the house as the gunfire began. The woman was transported to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment.