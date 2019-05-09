Warren neighborhood evacuated due to bomb threat

WARREN — A West Avenue Northwest neighborhood was evacuated after police were called by a woman who said her ex-boyfriend put a homemade bomb in her car.

Reports said the device was smoking and the woman said her ex-boyfriend, David Foor, 45, had a history of making explosives,

The Youngstown Police Department Bomb Squad was called and rendered the bomb safe, reports said.

Foor was arrested and taken to the Trumbull County jail. He is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.