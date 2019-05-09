Uber shifts into lower gear, prices IPO at $45
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber is about to embark on a wild ride on Wall Street with the biggest and most hotly debated IPO in years.
The world's leading ride-hailing service set the stage for its long-awaited arrival on the stock market by pricing its initial public offering at $45 per share late today.
The price is at the lower end of its targeted range of $44 to $50 per share, a decision that may have been driven by the escalating doubts about the ability of ride-hailing services to make money since Uber's main rival, Lyft, went public six weeks ago.
Even at the tamped-down price, Uber now has a market value of $82.4 billion — significantly more than century-old automakers General Motors and Ford Motor.
Uber will face its next test Friday when its shares begin trading the New York Stock Exchange.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 7, 2019 midnight
What to know before joining this year’s IPO parade
- May 18, 2012 midnight
Markets forecast frenzy for Facebook
- November 17, 2012 midnight
Two years after IPO, GM thriving
- March 22, 2019 7:45 p.m.
Digital scrapbooking site Pinterest files for IPO
- March 1, 2019 12:39 p.m.
Lyft reveals financial details ahead of its IPO
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.