Struthers city council approves raises, officials prepare to crack down on high lawns

STRUTHERS

City council has approved raises for both full- and part-time city employees.

In total, 16 pieces of legislation were passed at council’s Wednesday night meeting that adjusted city salaries retroactive to Jan. 1.

The mayor will now make $46,468 annually. The city auditor will make $52,380, the law director will make $43,970 and the treasurer will make $11,000.

Salaries for department heads also were among those set by the pay-adjustment ordinances.

The superintendent of the wastewater plant will make $73,000 annually; the safety service director will make $59,605; and the fire chief and police chief will each make $57,125. The working foreman will make $55,595.

Earlier in the evening, the Mahoning County commissioners presented council with a check for $92,078 for the resurfacing of Maplewood Avenue. The funds were part of a community development block grant the city received through the county.

Resurfacing projects are in the city are expected to begin this summer.

Philip Puryear, who handles Community Housing Improvement Program grant applications for the county, also said several homes in Struthers have been selected to receive upgrades using CHIP funds.

Money from CHIP grants is meant to provide necessary upgrades to homes and infrastructure in low- to middle-income neighborhoods.

Puryear said those who own properties receiving upgrades will be notified in coming weeks.

Bob Norris, safety service director, said his office has already received more than 70 high-grass complaints. He said he was preparing the necessary paperwork to cite homeowners with tall grass, and that he anticipates the number of complaints to grow as spring progresses.

The next council meeting will be May 21. The meeting day was changed to accommodate the annual “Taste of Struthers” event.