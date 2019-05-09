POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

May 1

Citation: While patrolling part of North Main Street, an officer reported seeing a man acting erratically and issued a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Erik C. Szelest, 35, of East Park Avenue, Hubbard, with disorderly conduct. Szelest was yelling and causing a disturbance, a report said.

Theft: A woman told officers she never received a package that contained medical equipment and was to have been delivered to her West Liberty Street apartment.

May 2

Arrest: A traffic stop on North Main Street resulted in the arrest of Trisha M. Narkum of East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown. Narkum, 33, was wanted on a Hermitage, Pa., warrant.

May 3

Arrest: While answering a disturbance call at a School Street residence, authorities charged Gianna M. Dupont, 35, of School Street, Hubbard, with disorderly conduct after alleging an intoxicated Dupont yelled obscenities at neighbors as part of her turbulent behavior.

May 6

False alarm: A Hubbard man, 41, filed a police report in which he alleged his mother had intentionally run over his foot with her vehicle before withdrawing the claim and admitting he was angry with her because she was unable to give him $200 for a loan. The man was given a verbal warning, but no charges were filed against him.

LIBERTY

May 2

Vehicle theft: A Trumbull Avenue man reported a 2017 utility trailer stolen from his residence.

May 3

Arrests: During a traffic stop on Belmont Avenue, authorities arrested Elizabeth Hernandez, 32, and Charly A. Quesada, 38, both of Saranac Avenue, Youngstown, and both of whom were wanted on Boardman warrants.

Damage: Officers responded to a disturbance at Days Inn, 1615 E. Liberty St., where a woman reportedly was yelling in the lobby and admitted having burned a bedsheet in her room while claiming it contained bed bugs. No charges had been filed at the time of the report, though.

Threats: A Euclid Boulevard man told officers that a woman who had stayed with him temporarily sent the accuser such text messages after he had asked her to leave.

May 4

Arrest: While investigating a shoplifting situation at Walmart, 200 Goldie Road, police took Rose M. Craig, 43, into custody. Craig, of Alameda Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a city warrant charging her with public indecency.

Arrest: Karl A. Tabish, 47, of Highview Drive, New Castle, Pa., surrendered on a township warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court on a charge of passing bad checks.

Theft: A man told officers that after having placed a medicine bag on his car’s roof while leaving a Belmont Avenue clinic, it fell off and someone retrieved but failed to return it to him.

May 5

Drugs: After pulling him over near Gypsy Lane, authorities handed a summons to Robert J. Grove, 19, of Manchester Avenue, Youngstown, charging him with having a sandwich bag filled with suspected marijuana under the passenger seat.

Threats: A Madison Road woman said her boyfriend’s cousin threatened her via Facebook posts and calls with bodily harm.

May 6

Domestic violence: Frances E. Pratt of Craig Drive, Liberty, was charged with the crime after her mother alleged Pratt, 23, came home drunk and, during a fight, charged after and struck the accuser while flailing her arms in the air, leaving a small scrape and redness to the victim’s left forearm.

May 7

Theft: A Warren man who had signed an agreement for a piece of rental property on Engleton Lane reported credit cards and about $300 worth of gift cards stolen.

Summons: Police responded to a report of a person with a knife in the 1600 block of Motor Inn Drive, where they charged D’Angelo M. Bevly, 23, with disorderly conduct. Bevly, of Sampson Drive, Liberty, was waving a pocket knife around in the vicinity of pedestrians before authorities seized the weapon, a report indicated.

May 8

Recovered property: Police investigated a suspicious vehicle at a Motor Inn Drive motel before discovering the car had been stolen in Boardman.

Theft/damage: Someone removed a TV and a cable box from a room at Motel 6, 4249 Belmont Ave., and damaged the stand on which the TV had sat.

GIRARD

May 3

Theft: An East Prospect Street man noticed his wallet missing from his car.

May 4

Weapon: A traffic stop on U.S. Route 422 led to the discovery of an unloaded firearm in the trunk, though the weapon was shown not to have been stolen, and the driver was not charged with a crime.

May 5

Arrests: While responding to a possible break-in at a Patricia Drive apartment, officers took into custody Nicholas Morales, 25, and Lisa Morales, 28, both of Murray Avenue, Campbell. Nicholas Morales was wanted on a felony Adult Parole Authority warrant; Lisa Morales was wanted on a Youngstown warrant.

Drugs: A traffic stop at East Wilson and Highland avenues resulted in charges of drug abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia against William D. Doran of Elruth Court, Girard, when, police alleged, a small bag of suspected marijuana was in his pocket. Doran, 46, also had a mason jar with suspected marijuana, as well as two suspected crack-cocaine pipes, copper wire, an electronic scale and a small rock of suspected crack cocaine in the vehicle, a report stated.

Breaking and entering: Someone entered a garage in the 900 block of Shannon Road and removed a $400 lawn mower.

May 6

Weapon: After responding to a report of a suspicious male in the 300 block of Taylor Street, police charged a 16-year-old Girard boy with carrying a concealed weapon after having pulled him over on his bicycle a short time later. The teen had a BB gun that resembled a semiautomatic handgun, a report showed.

May 7

Drug paraphernalia: An officer conducting a traffic detail on the Trumbull Avenue Bridge reported having found a syringe before it was disposed of at the police station.

Summonses: While conducting a follow-up report regarding a car crash in the 200 block of South Davis Street, authorities charged Nicole E. Brown, 42, and Tina M. Bunkley, 49, both of South Davis, Girard, with disorderly conduct. Brown and Bunkley continued to yell profanities at each other in front of the duplex, a report stated.