Poland doctor indicted for lying to obtain drugs

YOUNGSTOWN

A Poland doctor was indicted today by a Mahoning County grand jury for lying to obtain drugs.

Dr. Prater Mathur, 61, of Via Senia, Poland, was indicted on fifth degree felony charges of deception to obtain dangerous drugs, violation of a drug database and illegal processing of drug documents.

Mathur is accused of engaging in the activity from June of 2015 to May of 2018.

He was indicted via direct presentment and has not yet been taken into custody.