Poland doctor indicted for lying to obtain drugs
YOUNGSTOWN
A Poland doctor was indicted today by a Mahoning County grand jury for lying to obtain drugs.
Dr. Prater Mathur, 61, of Via Senia, Poland, was indicted on fifth degree felony charges of deception to obtain dangerous drugs, violation of a drug database and illegal processing of drug documents.
Mathur is accused of engaging in the activity from June of 2015 to May of 2018.
He was indicted via direct presentment and has not yet been taken into custody.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 1, 2004 midnight
Pharmacist, doctor face drug charges
- March 12, 2001 midnight
TRUMBULL COUNTY Cops arrest 29 people in drug ring
- September 13, 2010 7 p.m.
Former Ohio prison guards indicted
- January 13, 2006 midnight
Dentist, doctor indicted in drug trafficking
- February 22, 2018 5:07 p.m.
Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 26
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.