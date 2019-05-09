Person apparently hit by train in Newton Township
NEWTON TOWNSHIP
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office investigated after the county 911 center received a report at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday that a pedestrian may have been struck by a train on the railroad tracks in the area of Newton Falls Bailey Road and Miller Graber Road.
The Trumbull County Coroner's office confirmed this morning that a body was recovered, but the victim's name is not being released. The sheriff's report does not provide any other details regarding what was found at the scene.
21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner reported that the CSX train stopped while firefighters and deputies conducted a search of the area along the tracks and that "human remains" were discovered around 11:30 p.m.
An employee of the Newton Falls Joint Fire District said early this morning it had personnel at the scene Wednesday night but it could not yet provide any information.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 9, 2008 midnight
Officer who was shot due in court
- July 26, 2008 12:07 a.m.
Probe into officer’s shooting ends
- December 7, 2012 12:05 a.m.
Train victim in Columbiana Co. identified
- April 22, 2008 10:58 p.m.
Boy drowns in Newton Township pond
- April 23, 2008 midnight
Teen drowns in pond
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.