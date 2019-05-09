Person apparently hit by train in Newton Township


May 9, 2019 at 8:58a.m.

NEWTON TOWNSHIP

The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office investigated after the county 911 center received a report at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday that a pedestrian may have been struck by a train on the railroad tracks in the area of Newton Falls Bailey Road and Miller Graber Road.

The Trumbull County Coroner's office confirmed this morning that a body was recovered, but the victim's name is not being released. The sheriff's report does not provide any other details regarding what was found at the scene.

21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner reported that the CSX train stopped while firefighters and deputies conducted a search of the area along the tracks and that "human remains" were discovered around 11:30 p.m.

An employee of the Newton Falls Joint Fire District said early this morning it had personnel at the scene Wednesday night but it could not yet provide any information.

