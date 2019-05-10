Open house for Eagle's Nest Life Equipping Center is Saturday
YOUNGSTOWN — The board of The Eagle’s Nest Life Equipping Center, 115 Illinois Ave., invites the public to its celebratory open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be a ribbon-cutting at noon.
The Eagle’s Nest is a Christian ministry established to equip pregnant women with resources required to move from homelessness into stable housing, prepare for childbirth, develop parenting skills and achieve independence.
The event will allow participants to tour the facility, meet staff, make donations to the ministry and learn about available programs. For information, call 917-656-8948.
