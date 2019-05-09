Ohio treasurer speaks in Warren about ResultsOHIO
WARREN
Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, who came to Warren today to participate in a round table discussion with the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce, explained his ResultsOHIO initiative, which tries to attack various Ohio challenges such as addiction, infant mortality and water quality by creating a fund that will reward success and innovation.
Later today, Sprague learned that the Ohio House had passed the biennial budget bill that contains language establishing the ResultsOHIO initiative.
Sprague issued a press release applauding House leaders and representatives for its action on ResultsOHIO, which he said will "fund and support pay for success initiatives across our state." He also thanked State Rep. Don Manning of New Middletown, R-59th "for his hard work in recent months to help us move this proposal forward."
