Ohio Senate approves Rulli bill on campaign reports
COLUMBUS — A bill sponsored by state Sen. Michael Rulli to permit local candidates to file campaign reports electronically was approved by the Senate. It goes to the Ohio House for consideration.
The bill would remove the paper-only filing requirements for individuals who file with local elections boards. It also requires the Ohio secretary of state to make the information in those electronic statements available online.
All the information would then be maintained in a central database. The goal is to streamline filing requirements for all candidates, and eliminate the actual paper trail while boosting transparency, said Rulli of Salem, R-33rd.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 9, 2019 2:39 p.m.
Bill would permit local candidates to file campaign reports electronically
- November 19, 2015 midnight
Legislation would allow local candidates to electronically file financial disclosure forms
- March 18, 2017 midnight
Bring campaign finance reporting into 21st century
- December 7, 2002 midnight
House approves compromise on malpractice insurance
- March 16, 2019 midnight
It’s time campaign finance reports were posted online for easy access
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.