Ohio House approves $69 billion spending plan


May 9, 2019 at 2:59p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP)

The Ohio Senate will soon consider the two-year state budget following House approval of the spending plan that includes a healthy reduction in the state income tax cut.

The GOP-controlled House voted in favor of the $69 billion budget Thursday following its approval by the House Finance Committee a day earlier.

The House plan eliminates personal income taxes for those earning less than $22,500 and enacts a 6.6% cut for everyone else. Over the objection of some business groups, the plan also lowers a business income deduction from the first $250,000 in income to the first $100,000.

The proposal increases the minimum salary for Ohio teachers from $20,000 to $30,000 annually, and adds $125 million to Gov. Mike DeWine’s education proposal.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725500