Man charged with assault on Youngstown cop


May 9, 2019 at 9:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A city man who reportedly used his knee to pin a city officer by the throat while trying to destroy drug evidence is in the Mahoning County jail.

Dasean D. Miller, 25, of Cornell Avenue, was arrested on several charges, including assault of a peace officer, improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, illegally possessing firearms and drug possession.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

