Mahoning commissioners hold off on license-plate fee

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The day after voters renewed Mahoning County’s 0.75-percent “justice tax” for another five years, commissioners remained noncommittal about a tabled proposal to add a $5 fee to license-plate purchases.

During a Wednesday morning meeting with commissioners, county Engineer Pat Ginnetti said the nearly $1.1 million the fee is projected to generate – which accounts for the loss of about $380,000 in expected revenue on account of Falcon Transport Co.’s closure – could do a small amount of good for the nearly 500 miles of county-owned roads. But it’s better than no new money at all, he said.

He’s estimated it could cost up to $70 million to bring county roads back up to standard.

“If I eliminated everybody in the department, including me, and put 100 percent of our budget into roads, we couldn’t fix all the problems. It would still take years,” he said.

Commissioners said earlier this month they weren’t considering the proposal and reiterated they would take it “under consideration.”

Commissioners also met with Randy Muth, executive director of county Children Services, who said Ohio House Finance Committee legislators want to add another $30 million to the state’s biennium budget for children services appropriations on top of the $30 million increase Gov. Mike DeWine pledged in March.

The county agency could receive between $200,000 and $1 million extra from that increase, as some of the state funds are earmarked for elsewhere.

“For the first time in my 22 years of doing this, I’ve not been dreading [the new fiscal year] because it looks like not only are we’re not going to get cut, we might see some real investment in child welfare,” Muth said.

Ohio ranks 50th in the state for child-welfare spending, even after the proposed increase, he said.

The budget bill is next headed for a House floor vote before being passed on to the Senate.