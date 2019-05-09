Hunt Valve wins federal contract
SALEM
Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., doing business as Waeco Valve, won a $52,272 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for the manufacture of valve seats.
Marathon Petroleum to merge midstream operations for $9B
FINDLAY, Ohio
Marathon Petroleum Corp. is merging two of its oil and gas pipeline, transportation and storage operations for $9 billion.
MPLX and Andeavor Logistics are both master limited partnerships majority-owned by Marathon, which raised the possibility it might combine the two late last year.
Andeavor unit holders will receive 1.135 MPLX common units for each Andeavor common unit held. Marathon will receive 1.0328 MPLX common units for each Andeavor common unit held.
The enterprise value of the deal is listed at $14 billion.
Low oil prices are helping to push consolidation efforts along in the energy sector. Aside from Marathon’s actions, Anadarko Petroleum has been the subject of a bidding war between Chevron and Occidental Petroleum. Anadarko announced Monday it plans to end its $33 billion takeover deal with Chevron in favor of a revised bid by Occidental.
Andeavor, formerly Tesoro, has refineries in California, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Alaska.
The deal is targeted to close in the second half of the year.
Shares of Andeavor Logistics LP rose 3.4 percent in premarket trading Wednesday.
Staff/wire reports
