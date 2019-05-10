Homicide suspect indicted in attacks

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a suspect in a March homicide on two counts of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault.

Leonard E. Carter, 30, of Stewart Avenue, is charged with attacks on two people March 22 and March 27.

One of the attacks Carter is charged with is the beating of a man just before police found the body of Marqueese Shine, 27, inside a vacant 771 Willow St. home on the East Side.

Police estimated Shine had been there for at least a week, and he had evidence of being cut with a machete.

The person Carter is accused of attacking told police Carter threatened him with a machete and said he was dragged into the home and attacked, but managed to run outside and flag down a police officer. Police then went inside the home to investigate and found Shine.

The other attack was on March 22, according to the indictment.

Carter has been in the Mahoning County jail since he was arraigned in municipal court for the March 22 attack. He has not been charged with the homicide.

The grand jury Thursday also indicted Kirk A. Miller, 51, of Amberly Drive, Austintown, who faces charges of felonious assault with a firearm specification, attempted aggravated arson, domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

Miller was arrested April 16 after police were called to his home, where a woman said he threatened her with a shotgun and lit a piece of paper and threw it at her.

Dr. Pradeep Mathur, 61, of Via Siena, Poland, was indicted on felony charges of deception to obtain dangerous drugs, violation of a drug database and illegal processing of drug documents.

Mathur, a psychiatrist, is accused of engaging in the activity from June 2015 to May 2018. He has not yet been taken into custody or surrendered to police.

The grand jury also indicted these people on these charges:

Bennie Poole, 23, East Lucius Avenue, domestic violence.

Ian Douglas Jordan, 36, Franklin, Pa., aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and possessing drug-abuse instruments.

Maurice Hasley, 31, Jean Street, being a felon in possession of a firearm, obstructing official business, aggravated menacing, two counts of domestic violence and endangering children.

Shrie Dickerson, 30, Almyra Avenue, two counts of misdemeanor assault.

Charles A. Lightning, 26, Millet Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapons and aggravated menacing.

Donte Mauldin, aka Bennie Lee Robinson, 36, West LaClede Avenue, three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and falsification.

Jimmy R. Torres, 33, East Philadelphia Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Carissa Rojas-Chacon, 30, Hillman Street, domestic violence and obstructing official business.

Marniese Kimbrough, 41, East Earle Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying concealed weapons.

Eric Barcley, 24, Kendis Circle, receiving stolen property.

Teqwan Scott, 24, Tod Lane, being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Jonathan Stevenson, 27, Manchester Avenue, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs.

Kenneth Young, 36, LaBelle Avenue, trafficking in cocaine, two counts of trafficking in drugs, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Campoli, 49, Pittsburgh, two counts of theft.

Brittany A. Satterfield, 28, c/o Mahoning County jail, five counts of receiving stolen property, three counts of forgery, receiving stolen property.

Kevin C.P. Brown Sr., 46, Woodland Avenue, five felony counts of receiving stolen property and one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property.

Annilisa L. Benson, 41, East Florida Avenue, receiving stolen property.

Ryan Tyler Stevens, 24, Potomac Avenue, failure to appear as required.

Tavon Fulton, 23, Compass West, possession of cocaine.