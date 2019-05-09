DA: No charges in shooting death of autistic man

STATE COLLEGE, Pa.

A central Pennsylvania prosecutor says no charges will be filed in the death of an autistic man shot by police earlier this year.

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna announced Wednesday that a State College officer was justified in shooting 29-year-old Osaze Osagie, who officials say was armed with a knife and confronted three officers trying to serve a mental-health warrant March 20.

Cantorna said in a 228-page report that officers “acted consistent with their training” and were in a “life or death situation.” State police said race played no role in the shooting of Osagie, who was black.

Osagie’s parents said in a statement that the decision “opens a new wound” and they “will forever regret reaching out to the police to seek emergency help for their son.”

Authorities seize more than 100 dogs

TROY

An Ohio sheriff’s office says authorities have seized more than 100 dogs from a home that is now condemned and two teens in the home have been moved to a different residence.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and personnel from the county’s animal shelter and health department executed a search warrant Monday at the Concord Township home. Authorities said they were investigating allegations of animal cruelty and child endangering due to unsanitary conditions.

Sheriff Dave Duchak said 125 dogs, including many puppies, were seized. Two dogs were found dead. The health department has condemned the residence due to unsanitary conditions.

Authorities say a woman relinquished custody of most of the dogs. Volunteers are helping the animal shelter care for them.

The sheriff says the investigation is continuing.

Workers strike at hospital in Toledo

TOLEDO

Nurses and technicians and support staff at an Ohio hospital are on strike after an agreement was not reached with management on issues including overtime policies and health care costs.

More than 2,000 health care workers at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo went on strike shortly after 4 p.m. Monday. Nurses, paramedics, physical therapists and custodians are among those on strike. They’re represented by the United Auto Workers.

The hospital is one of the largest in Toledo.

St. Vincent President Jeff Dempsey declined to discuss the hospital’s plans to replace workers on strike but told The Blade that the hospital was prepared to handle a walkout.

Mercy Health said last week that it made a generous contract proposal that includes wage increases.