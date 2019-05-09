COURTS

MAHONING COUNTY

marriage LICENSEs

Zachary J. Bromley, 27, of 4606 Colvin Court, Pittsburgh, Pa., and Allison M. Sunderlin, 28, of same.

Bryan C. Ashman, 36, of 6670 Lockwood Blvd., Boardman, and Maura E. Freaney, 32, of same.

Remy G. Florian Blanc, 30, of 49 Place Ednond Desailloux, Chamonix, France, and Callie E. Haas, 30, of 491 Judith Lane, Struthers.

Gholamrez A. Meybodi, 58, of 508 Fairidge Terrace, Teaneck, N.J., and Lori A. Kwasnicka, 53, of New York City.

Jacob P. Dunn, 35, of 2708 Evelyn Road, Youngstown, and Jacqueline G. Chavez, 28, of same.

Robert L. Taylor, 53, of 923 Devon Ave., Youngstown, and Mary Jane McGee, 50, of same.

Robert A. Pavalko II, 40, of 7362 Eisenhower Drive, Unit 6, Boardman, and David M. Nickell, 37, of same.

Tyler D. Boulton, 27, of 479 Southward Drive, Austintown, and Megan A. Guzan, 22, of same.

Joseph C. Tann, 25, of 3180 Cornwall Drive NW, Canton, and Kelly Elizabeth Sklenar, 28, of same.

Brian F. Kacsandi, 28, of 3266 Oak Street Ext., Youngstown, and Caitlin S. Worley, 24, of Middlebury, Ind.

NEW COMPLAINTS

Bank of America NA v. Jeffrey Beeson, money.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Oley M. Walter et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Vic Resnik et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown surviving spouse of Norma Hovanes et al, foreclosure.

Richard Harrison v. Franklin J. Birch Sr. et al, jury demand.

Richard G. Zellers v. Charles C. Eddy Jr. et al, complaint.

Daniel Mohler Sr. et al v. Mercy Health, jury demand.

US Bank NA v. Jill S. Eizonas, complaint.

City of Youngstown v. Christian Housing Program Inc., money.

Dena McCollough et al v. Daniel R. Lucas et al, other torts.

Pondscape LLC v. Allied Property and Casualty Insurance Co., complaint.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Barry Claycomb Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Amanda Stockton et al, foreclosure.

Buckeye Polymers Inc. et al v. Bunting Magnetics Co. et al, complaint.

Kyle Swift v. FCA US LLC, jury demand.

Midland Funding LLC v. Thomas Ginnis, money.

Janice L. Cotelesse v. Route 224 Restaurant Inc. et al, jury demand.

Wells Fargo USA Holdings Inc. v. Michael A. Trell et al, foreclosure.

Temperature Technologies Inc. et al v. Lawrence H. Richards et al, jury demand.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Norma L. Nolan et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. TM Property Solutions LLC et al, foreclosure.

Union Home Mortgage Corp. v. Marna V. Trickett et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Kellie R. Stanke et al, foreclosure.

Emily Berkebile v. Virginia Henderson et al, jury demand.

Terrence L. Martzial et al v. South Leasing Co. LLC et al, jury demand.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Brandon Cole et al, money.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Michael Dragich, other civil.

Patrick Pico v. James S. Horvath, complaint.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Donna Depietro et al, foreclosure.

PNC Bank National Association v. Unknown heirs of Mary Hrynda et al, foreclosure.

Patricia Garcar v. City of Youngstown et al, jury demand.

Huntington National Bank v. Martha S. Scofinsky, money.

Ivan Melendez v. Universal Development Management et al, jury demand.

PNC Bank National Assoc. v. Douglas A. Hagy et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Terrence N. Turner et al, foreclosure.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. Unknown heirs of Barbara Yacavone et al, foreclosure.

Heidi L. Byers v. Daniel Morgan Jr. et al, jury demand.

Kelly Pickard v. Michael D. Hawkins III, jury demand.

Jack Mavrikis et al v. Grange Mutual Casualty Co., jury demand.

Dominic F. Cicozi v. Michael Snowden, jury demand.

DIVORCES ASKED

Irene C. Morrow, of 536 Hyatt Ave., Campbell, v. Nadia Datish, of 3327 Ridge Road, Cortland.

Camble McKinney, of 749 Winona Drive, Youngstown, v. Shantell Oliver, of same.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Ashley Bryant, of 4570 Sheffield Drive, Youngstown, and Nicholas Figueroa, of 4843 Westchester Drive Apt. 103, Austintown.

Harold T. Thomas, of 3005 Canfield Road Apt. 4, Youngstown, and Debra L. Thomas, of 109 Sexton St., Struthers.

DOCKET

Roger A. Myers v. Anthony P. Saadey, order of magistrate.

Castle Financial Resources LLC v. Milic Varjaski et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Malin L. Peters et al, dismissed.

Donald Lewis v. Addiction Outreach Clinic LLC et al, order of magistrate.

K and M Contracting of Ohio v. Dr. Derrick Jackson et al, order of magistrate.

Tiger Land Holdings LLC v. Ohio Land Management LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Terrance Murray v. Pipe Dreamz LLC et al, order of magistrate.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-2 v. Rebecca Tuttle et al, order of magistrate.

Chemical Bank v. Todd R. Sardich et al, order of magistrate.

Rebecca Roberts v. Gary Hurd, order of magistrate.

Paul A. Johnson Jr. v. Boardman Steel Fabricators LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Allen C. Conti v. RRV Motor Cars Inc., order of magistrate.

Grace Services Inc. v. Lenny Carkido et al, order of magistrate.

Linda M. Loth v. LFG Financial Services LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Shawn Fusillo, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Gwilym Owen et al v. TMC Excavating Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Edward Richards et al, dismissed.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Jeremy J. Kufleitner et al, foreclosure.

American Express National Bank v. William Laguardia, order of magistrate.

Terry Dillon Sr. v. City of Youngstown et al, dismissed.

Anthony Valiquette v. Robbie L. Davis IV et al, settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Clifford Turner et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Angela M. Porcase et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Russell C. Hixson et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Pekou Corp., foreclosure.

Mark Arambasick v. GD Leasing of Indiana Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank Trust NA v. William E. Yeagley et al, foreclosure.

Thomas C. Mariani v. Stephanie B. McCloud et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Oliver Eaton, partially dismissed.

State v. Ian Thomas, sentenced.

State v. Deondray Robinson, sentenced.

Roberta M. Hanick v. Thomas P. Ferrara et al, order of magistrate.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. James L. Todd, order of magistrate.

Integrity Racing Stables LLC et al v. Paul Groves et al, order of magistrate.

JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association v. George M. Kapsulis et al, order of magistrate.

Sandra Strickland v. Robert A. Thomas et al, order of magistrate.

John L. Winters v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Scott Burden v. BPI Recycling LLC et al, settled and dismissed.

Leroy E. Braxton v. Progressive Specialty Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

Vanessa E. Griffin Glatz et al v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Dawna J. Cooper v. Cassandra L. Sharp, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. David A. Jorge Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Patricia A. Hanzes v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Jeremiah Rodriguez, pleads guilty.

State v. Derrick Moore, sentenced.

Brenda Regna v. Amy Ziccardi et al, order of magistrate.

James Geletka v. Apostolos Group Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Blazer Resources LLC v. K Line Logistics LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Catherine Phillips v. Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. et al, dismissed.

Scott Burden v. BPI Recycling LLC et al, settled.

Dennis Keller v. Republic Services Inc. et al, settled.

Michael Kurilla v. Dewey C. Jones et al, order of magistrate.

Tracy L. Dedominic v. Spice Mill Inc. et al, settled.

Regina Briceland v. North American Dental Group LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Lion and Assoc. LLC v. Ralph T. Meacham CPA et al, order of magistrate.

Anthony Renforth v. Staff Right Personnel Services et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank National Assoc. v. Joseph Buzzelli Jr. et al, dismissed.

State v. Lewis D. Deloach, sentenced.

State v. Jerrell Womack, pleads guilty.

State v. Kyle Morrison, sentenced.

State v. Donald L. Tucker, pleads guilty.

State v. Brittney Lee, sentenced.

State v. Anthony Salata, pleads guilty.

State v. Wally Moxley, sentenced.

State v. Darneise Coggins, sentenced.

State v. Christian Bonilla, pleads guilty (2).

State v. Lateka Madison, sentenced.

State v. Lashonda Hall, sentenced.

State v. Chaz Davis, sentenced.

State v. Gerald Baytos, sentenced.

State v. James Bethea, pleads guilty.

State v. Anthony T. Bennett, dismissed.

First Resolution Investment Corp. v. Shirley Lyons, order of magistrate.

Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC v. Jeffrey S. McIlvain et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. Zane M. Smith et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Lawrence S. Kaczynski et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Chemical Bank v. Mila M. Walker et al, order of magistrate.

Madeline L. Burke v. BLCC Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

K and M Contracting of Ohio v. Dr. Derrick Jackson et al, order of magistrate.

James Boyd v. Jean L. Patterson, settled.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Jerilynn Schuler et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

US Bank National Association v. James A. Jefferis et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Joan Arnott v. Sunrise of Poland et al, order of magistrate.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-4 v. Rebecca Tuttle et al, order of magistrate.

Bankunited NA v. Shane C. Jackson et al, order of magistrate.

Dwayne Harris v. Robert Wolfe et al, dismissed.

McKesson Medical Surgical v. Buckeye Central Supply Ltd., dismissed.

Andrew Malloy v. Humility of Mary Health Partners et al, order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Lisa A. Hiznay et al, order of magistrate.

Carmen L. Rodriguez v. Joellen C. Paris et al, order of magistrate.

Discover Bank v. Ed Port, judgment for plaintiff.

Stephen Varga v. Jerry J. Mihalcak, order of magistrate.

John Saunders et al v. Mathew Sweely Jr., order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Jerrod Brown et al, dismissed.

J. Dale James v. Village of New Middletown, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Titan Construction Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Erica M. Ezzo v. Laney R. Miller et al, order of magistrate.

Aim Integrated Logistics Inc. v. Malaynia Spiva, order of magistrate.

Malaynia Spiva v. Aim Leasing Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Frank Carradine v. Acuity Capital LLC et al, order of magistrate.

American Express National Bank v. Joann Laguardia et al, order of magistrate.

Christine E. Malloy v. Steve J. Ditommaso et al, order of magistrate.

Jayda Ross v. Maxim Healthcare Services Inc. et al, dismissed.

Lori Lumsden v. Christal McMillan, order of magistrate.

Jasmine Haynes v. Brian Torok, dismissed.

Regina Briceland v. North American Dental Group LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Jeffrey R. Jones v. Leadec Corp. et al, order of magistrate.

RX Insititutional Services LLC v. Continuing Healthcare Solutions Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Discover Bank v. Kerri Sahli, order of magistrate.

State v. Peter J. Petroff Jr., partially dismissed.

State v. George A. Avery II, pleads guilty (2).

State v. Denise Molina, sentenced.

State v. Brandon Ogden, sentenced.

State v. Eddie M. Smallwood, pleads guilty.

State v. Desiree Byrd, pleads guilty.

State v. Chad A. Love, pleads guilty.

State v. Edward Lightning, pleads guilty.

State v. Jeremy Steiner, sentenced.

State v. Christopher Sayers, sentenced.

State v. Sharon L. Sattler Conti, pleads guilty.

U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT

BANKRUPTCIES CHAPTER 7

Charles P. Kish, 2544 Country Lane, Youngstown.

Neva L. Laird, 133 Narcissa St., Struthers.

Brian P. Shannon III, 5480 Southern Blvd., Youngstown.

Nick Mahinis, 115 Creed Circle, Campbell.

Joseph Z. Guerrieri, 419 Ewing Road, Boardman.

Joretta J. Whyde, 466 Green Garden Drive, Boardman.

Henry L. Grams, 639 W. Oregon St., Sebring.

Shawn M. Franklin, 2216 Grandview Road Apt. 2, Lake Milton.

John E. Stamper, of 4930 E. Radio Road, Austintown.

Gail M. Sams, of 1678 Chattanooga Ave., Youngstown.

Deena L. Williamson, of 2216 Sprucewood Drive, Austintown.

Tammy M. Caruso, of 2543 Craiger Ave., Youngstown.

Frank LaRubbio Jr., of 6605 Katahdin Drive Apt. 11, Poland.

Leslie A. Collins Jr., of 17504 Olive Ave., Lake Milton.

Keri A. Saxon, of 2379 Clyde St., Youngstown.

Joseph D. Lucci, of 9661 Struthers Road, New Middletown.

Alysia C. Cotton, of 111 Bassett Lane, Youngstown.

Marina McMasters, of 3015 Heatherbrae Drive, Poland.

Craig A. Stine, of 460 S. Raccoon Road Apt. C11, Youngstown.

Catherine E. Charko, of 5 Jonathan Lane, Austintown.

BANKRUPTCIES CHAPTER 13

Gregory B. Budd, of 628 Duke Circle, Austintown.

John M. Seabolt, of 491 Tenney Ave., Campbell.

John R. Hendershot, of 243 S. Main St., Youngstown.

Maximino Acosta Jr., of 34 Wilmette Lane, Youngstown.

Christopher L. Mikol, of 12865 Duck Creek Road, Salem.

Cheri Echols, of 4154 Madison Road, Youngstown.

Margaret E. Cruz, of 966 Lanterman Ave., Youngstown.

Andry M. Santana, of 759 Miller St., Youngstown.

Gerald A. Dendy, of 68 Duncan Lane, Youngstown.

Denise Bilas, of 13390 Beard Road, New Springfield.

Judy M. Hoes, of 1103 Inverness Ave., Youngstown.

George E. Garltic Jr., of 438 Fifth St., Struthers.

Karen L. Wess-Hills, of 2114 Bellfield Ave., Youngstown.

John A. Gulu, of 309 Crimson Circle, Campbell.

Donald M. Jackson, of 681 Martha Ave., Campbell.

Jon C. Fowler, of 855 Larkridge Ave., Boardman.

David C. Parent Sr., of 143 N. Hartford Ave., Youngstown.