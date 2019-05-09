Company to develop advanced customer service center for turnpike

Globe Newswire

NASHVILLE

As part of its Toll Collection System Modernization Strategy, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has selected TransCore to design and implement its next generation Customer Service Center System. The new system will enhance the customer experience by offering multifaceted communications and trusted data security along the 241-mile Ohio Turnpike, while also providing the flexibility to support future technology advances.

For this modernization initiative, TransCore will implement its Integrity Back Office System to provide innovative, easy-to-use enhancements in how customers access and manage their toll accounts and payments, including customer notifications and live chat, and a self-service feature on a new E-ZPass Ohio website.

The Integrity software system incorporates the business logic, customer service relationship management, and accounting needs specific to tolling in a highly stable and reliable solution. This advanced technology significantly improves all phases of customer management from transponder purchase and maintenance of accounts to transparent financial management and payment processing.

“For over 40 years, TransCore has had the distinct honor of partnering with the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission in deploying best-in-class tolling services,” said TransCore Vice President and Northeast Managing Director Sean Persaud. “We are excited to embark on this new, customer-focused initiative that will provide innovative, adaptable, and sustainable support and services to the people and businesses of Ohio.”