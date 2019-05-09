Chickenpox reported

POLAND

Poland Local Schools has issued a statement to parents informing them that a student has been diagnosed with chickenpox.

The district, on its website, says most students in grades kindergarten through ninth have received two doses of the vaccine and should be immune/at a low risk of contracting chickenpox. Students in grades 10, 11 and 12 who only received one dose of the vaccine and those students who have never been immunized for chickenpox may be more at risk. Chickenpox in vaccinated persons is generally mild with a shorter duration of illness and fewer than 50 lesions.

Varicella (chickenpox) is a contagious illness caused by a virus. It is spread from person to person by direct contact or through the air from an infected person’s coughing or sneezing. Symptoms include a mild fever, fatigue, and a blister-like rash appearing first on the head, chest and back and then spreading to the extremities. It can take from 10 to 21 days after contact with an infected person before symptoms develop.

Anyone who has chickenpox should avoid contact with others who have not had chickenpox or who are not vaccinated. They should not attend school, day care, work or other gatherings until the blisters become crusted and no new lesions appear in a 24-hour period.

Inmate stabbed at private prison

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are investigating after an inmate was stabbed several times in the head and hand at the CoreCivic Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, 2240 Hubbard Road.

Officers were called to the prison about 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, where the inmate told them he was sleeping when he felt a pain in his side, and when he tried to get up, he was punched and stabbed in the head.

The victim was treated at the prison, then taken to the hospital, reports said. Reports said there is a suspect.

Poland council official resigns from office

POLAND

Linda Srnec, village council president, resigned from her elected position effective May 20. Srnec’s term was set to expire in 2021. She was first elected to council in 1992.

Mayor Tim Sicafuse said council has not yet decided how the vacancy will be filled.

The position pays $4,800 a year. Srnec’s is the second resignation this year. Councilwoman Leah Wilson resigned effective Jan. 2. Her position was filled by Mike Thompson on Jan. 22.

Coffee & Conversation

YOUNGSTOWN

Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, will host a “Coffee & Conversation” at 10 a.m. Saturday at Flambeau’s Dinner Club, 2309 Market St.

Davis will provide complimentary refreshments and discuss a number of ward-related issues.

Cleanup in Howland

GIRARD

Trumbull County commissioners, county engineer’s office, Howland Township officials and Warren City officials will assist Howland High School’s senior class as they clean up the Golden Triangle industrial area from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 22.

Students and event organizers will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Tecnocap, 2100 Griswold St.

Students will remove litter and debris along the main roads in the Golden Triangle, which include Dietz, Bronze and Paige.

Litter cleanup essentials such as gloves, bags and safety vests will be provided by the Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste District.

Women’s Connection banquet set for Monday

WARREN

Warren Women’s Connection will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at DiLucia’s Banquet Center, 2610 Elm Road NE. Kimberly and Rick Grope will discuss orthopaedic needs. Cost is $10 for first-time ladies only, and $14 for all others. Reservations are required by today and must be honored or canceled by Saturday. Call Joyce at 330-539-5837 or Jan at 330-638-6508.

Food drive kickoff set

YOUNGSTOWN

Gleaners Food Bank, 94 Pyatt St., will be the site of Eastside Crime Watch’s National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive Kick Off event at 11 a.m. Friday . For information, contact Annie Hall at 330-742-4880 or 234-719-9142.

Ohio House budget plan includes tax cut

COLUMBUS (AP)

House lawmakers have proposed a hefty reduction in the state income tax cut as part of the latest version of the state budget. The $69 billion spending plan approved by the House Finance Committee Wednesday eliminates personal income taxes for those earning less than $22,500 and enacts a 6.6 percent cut for everyone else. Minority Democrats joined majority Republicans in a rare unanimous vote.

Over the objection of some business groups, the plan also lowers a business income deduction from the first $250,000 in income to the first $100,000. The proposal increases the minimum salary for Ohio teachers from $20,000 to $30,000 annually, and adds $125 million to Gov. Mike DeWine’s education proposal. A full House vote is expected Thursday. The bill would go next to the Senate.