Bill would permit local candidates to file campaign reports electronically
COLUMBUS
A bill sponsored by state Sen. Michael Rulli to permit local candidates to file campaign reports electronically was approved by the Senate.
It goes to the Ohio House for consideration.
The bill would remove the paper-only filing requirements for individuals who file with local boards of elections. It also requires the Ohio secretary of state to make the information in those electronic statements available online.
All of the information would then be maintained in one central database. The goal is to streamline filing requirements for all candidates, and eliminate the actual paper trail while boosting transparency, said Rulli of Salem, R-33rd.
