Agenda Friday


May 9, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Friday

Lordstown Village council, finance committee meeting, 11 a.m., council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

AGENDA runs daily. Items should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000