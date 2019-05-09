Agenda Friday
Agenda Friday
Lordstown Village council, finance committee meeting, 11 a.m., council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
AGENDA runs daily. Items should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
