Advocate says Vatican left police reporting gap

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A former member of Pope Francis’ commission for the protection of minors says a new Vatican law on clergy sex abuse is positive because it codifies a requirement to care and support victims in church law.

But Marie Collins, a survivor of abuse and victims’ advocate, criticized the law unveiled Thursday for not requiring Catholic officials to report sex abuse cases to police. Collins also is dissatisfied there are no sanctions for violating the reporting and investigative procedures contained in the law.

In a phone interview, she said: “That hasn’t advanced in any way.”

Collins also noted that the procedures allow for an investigating bishop to inform a superior when he has been accused of child sex abuse or covering it up.

She says there should be an exception for when a separate criminal investigation is underway by law enforcement, since notifying a suspect could interfere with the probe.