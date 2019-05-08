Two incumbent Youngstown council members won Democratic primaries

Former police chief, newcomer capture wards

By David Skolnick

YOUNGSTOWN

Two incumbent city council members easily won their Democratic primary races while a former police chief and a political newcomer captured the party’s nominations in the 2nd and 3rd Wards, respectively.

In the 1st Ward, Councilman Julius T. Oliver beat Bryant Youngblood Jr. 70.6 percent to 29.4 percent.

“I’m thankful for the people of Youngstown for believing in the vision and the dream to move the city forward,” Oliver said. “It’s a validation for what I’ve been doing. People want a real voice and a real seat at the table, and they get that with me.”

The ward includes downtown along with portions of the East, North and South sides.

In the 5th Ward, Councilwoman Lauren McNally defeated Jim Cerimele, a retired street department foreman, 61.4 percent to 38.6 percent.

“I’m grateful that people believe in me to give me a second term and give me the opportunity to continue the work that I’ve started and that still needs to be done,” she said.

The 5th Ward takes in the lower West Side.

The seats for the 2nd and 3rd Wards were open because incumbents T.J. Rodgers and Nate Pinkard, respectively, chose not to seek re-election.

In the 2nd Ward, ex-Police Chief Jimmy Hughes won the Democratic primary over Ra’Cole Taltoan 73.5 percent to 26.5 percent.

The ward includes most of the East Side. Hughes could not be reached to comment.

In the 3rd Ward, Samantha Turner, Youngstown Area Goodwill’s director of operations, won a three-person race for the Democratic nomination. The ward includes most of the North Side.

Turner received 50.8 percent of the vote compared to 35.8 percent for Denice Necie Neal-Davis and 13.4 percent for Darian Rushton.

“I’m grateful the community came out and believed in my vision,” said Turner, who admitted she was trying to compose herself after a Vindicator reporter told her she won the primary. “I won’t let the 3rd Ward down. It’s an amazing day, and it’s been an amazing journey.”

Neal-Davis congratulated Turner, saying, “I wish her all the luck in the world. The people spoke, and we should listen to them.”

Running unopposed in the Democratic primary were Mike Ray, D-4th; Anita Davis, D-6th; and Basia Adamczak, D-7th.

No Republicans filed in any of the council races.

Independent candidates filed Monday in every council race. The Mahoning County Board of Elections hasn’t yet certified independent candidates.