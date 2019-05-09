Writer, illustrator participate in Right to Read week activities

BOARDMAN — As part of Right to Read week at Market Street Elementary School, Christopher P. Stanley and Alex Levasseur began their presentation to students by asking the group who has written a story or drawn a picture.

Each student raised a hand.

The creators of publishing company Jump Splash Books informed the kids this week that this makes them authors and illustrators.

“I don’t think people think about that. You don’t have to be some famous published rich author to be considered an author. If you’re creating material, you are an author and illustrator,” Stanley said.

Right to Read is a program from the Ohio Literacy Association that promotes literacy in local schools.

