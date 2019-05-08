Two Youngstown city schools plan career events

YOUNGSTOWN

Career and college events aimed at exposing young people to a variety of future opportunities are planned this week at Paul C. Bunn Elementary School and at William Holmes McGuffey Elementary.

This is Career Week at Bunn and activities will culminate in a career day Friday, May 10. It’s part of the school's ongoing effort to promote college and career readiness for all of Bunn's kindergarten through eighth-grade students.

Speakers will go into classrooms to discuss their careers with grades kindergarten through sixth graders and a college and career fair is slated for the school’s seventh and eighth graders.

Martha King, Bunn school counselor and coordinator of the event, says many people from the community have volunteered their time to help with the event. Some of the participating post-secondary schools are Youngstown State University, Eastern Gateway Community College, Kent State University and others. Choffin Career and Technical School also will participate.

Local businesses involved include photographers, bakers and a DJ, just to name a few.

The event will begin with registration at 9 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m.. Lunch will be provided for presenters. Bunn is at 1825 Sequoya Drive.

A college day is on tap from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, for McGuffey eighth-graders too. Representatives from Choffin, Mount Union University, Kent and YSU are expected to attend and provide information for students.

McGuffey also plans what’s dubbed a Vehicle Day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, for kindergarten through second graders.

Vehicles from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s office, the United States Marine Corps, Youngstown Bomb Squad, Lane Life Trans and the Youngstown Fire Department are expected to line the school’s parking lot. McGuffey is at 310 S. Schenley Ave.

Organizers say it’s a hands-on way for younger students to learn about different careers.