TRUMBULL COUNTY

WARREN

MAYOR

Democrat XDoug Franklin*2,586

AUDITOR

Democrat XVincent S. Flask*2,420

LAW DIRECTOR

Democrats XEnzo Cantalamessa1,716 YGregory V. Hicks*1,380

COUNCIL PRESIDENT

Democrat XJim Graham*2,475

COUNCIL AT LARGE

[3 to elect] Democrats XJohn Brown1,622 XEddie Colbert*1,706 XHelen Rucker*1,895

COUNCIL

1ST WARD Democrat XLarry D. Larson*427

2ND WARD Democrat XAlford L. Novak*204

3RD WARD DemocratsSFlbXGreg Greathouse665 YMichael A. Scala353

4TH WARD Democrat XMark A. Forte*167

5TH WARD Democrat XKen MacPherson*490

6TH WARD Democrat XCheryl Saffold*242

7TH WARD DemocratsSFlbXRonald E. White Sr.215

NILES

MAYOR

Democrats YJimmy DePasquale962 XSteven Mientkiewicz*2,242

AUDITOR

Democrat XGiovanne R. Merlo* 2,376

LAW DIRECTOR

Democrat XPhilip Zuzolo*2,208

TREASURER

Democrat XSteve Telego Sr.*2,219

COUNCIL PRESIDENT

Democrat XBarry K. Steffey Jr.*2,183

COUNCIL AT LARGE

[3 to elect] Democrats XMichael A. Lastic*1,840 YJimmy Julian1,339 XRyan P. McNaughton*1,407 XBarry Profato1,571

COUNCIL

1ST WARD Democrats XDoug Sollitto404 YP.J. Kearney*229

2ND WARD Democrats YSam F. Ragozine560 YAl Rosenberg73 XSheri Smith*639

3RD WARD Democrat XLinda Marchese*489

4TH WARD Democrats XAlbert J. Cantola*312 YAaron Mymo242

GIRARD

MAYOR

Democrat XJames J. Melfi*Unopposed

AUDITOR

Democrat XJulie B. ColemanUnopposed

LAW DIRECTOR

Democrat XBrian C. Kren*Unopposed

COUNCIL PRESIDENT

Democrat XReynald J. Paolone*Unopposed

COUNCIL AT LARGE

[3 to elect] Democrats XLily Martuccio*Unopposed XMark RagozineUnopposed XJohn N. Moliterno*Unopposed

COUNCIL

1ST WARD Democrat XKeith M. SchubertUnopposed

2ND WARD Democrat XMark M. Standohar*Unopposed

3RD WARD Democrats YFran Wilson*73 XJeffrey Kay111

4TH WARD Democrat XThomas F. Grumley*Unopposed

HUBBARD

MAYOR

Democrats XBenjamin A. Kyle1,171 YTimothy E. O’Hara554

LAW DIRECTOR

Democrat XMark A. Villano*1,351

COUNCIL AT LARGE

[3 to elect] Democrats XJerome C. Crowe*999SFlbXRyan Hallapy810 XMichael Kerr975 YJustin Silvidi*788

COUNCIL

1ST WARD Democrat XBonnie Viele*278

2ND WARD Democrat XRobin V. Zambrini446

4TH WARD Democrat XMichael K. Toda*305

NEWTON FALLS

COUNCIL

2ND WARD Democrats YJohn R. Baryak Jr.*58 XNancy H. Hoffman82

4TH WARD Democrat XSandra Breymaier85 YCatie Karl78

LORDSTOWN

MAYOR

Republican XArno A. Hill*Unopposed

TREASURER

Democrat XGeorge Ebling Jr.*Unopposed

PUBLIC AFFAIRS BOARD

[1 to elect ] Democrat XMichael Sullivan*Unopposed

McDONALD

MAYOR

Democrat XMarty Puckett*Unopposed

COUNCIL

[2 to elect] Democrats XRay Lewis*Unopposed XSean SchmidtUnopposed

ISSUES

BROOKFIELD SCHOOLS A 1.9-mill, 5-year additional levy for permanent improvements. YFor the levy378 XAgainst the levy673

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP A 2-mill, 5-year renewal levy for police and EMS service. XFor the levy708 YAgainst the levy324

FOWLER TOWNSHIP A 2-mill, continuing, additional levy for police and EMS service. XFor the levy222 YAgainst the levy196

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP A 1.75-mill, 3-year renewal levy for police and EMS service. XFor the levy589 YAgainst the levy171

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP A 1.75-mill, 3-year additional levy for police and EMS service. XFor the levy422 YAgainst the levy336

LIBERTY SCHOOLS A 0.9-mill, 5-year renewal levy for general permanent improvements. XFor the levy586 YAgainst the levy327

MATHEWS SCHOOLS A 9.25-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses. XFor the levy499 YAgainst the levy467

MCDONALD SCHOOLS A 4.3-mill, 5-year renewal levy for permanent improvements. XFor the levy243 YAgainst the levy242

NEWTON FALLS SCHOOLS A proposed additional 1.75 percent, 5-year school district income tax for current expenses and permanent improvements. YFor the income tax427 XAgainst the income tax 824

NILES SCHOOLS A 5.6-mill, 10-year renewal levy for the emergency requirements. YFor the levy1,630 XAgainst the levy1,750

WEATHERSFIELD SCHOOLS A 3.65-mill, 10-year renewal for emergency requirements. XFor the levy304 YAgainst the levy140

Source: Election boards