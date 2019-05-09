Struthers City council approves employee raises

STRUTHERS — City council has approved raises for both full- and part-time city employees.

In total, 16 pieces of legislation were passed at council’s meeting tonight that adjusted city salaries retroactive to Jan. 1, 2019.

The mayor will now make $46,468 annually. The city auditor will make $52,380, the law director will make $43,970 and the treasurer will make $11,000.

Salaries for department heads were also among those set by the pay-adjustment ordinances.

The superintendent of the wastewater plant will make $73,000 annually; the safety service director will make $59,605; and the fire chief and police chief will each make $57,125. The working foreman will make $55,595.

