May 8, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Selected candidate races and issues from the primary ballot. An * denotes incumbents. A X shows winning candidate.

MAHONING COUNTY

YOUNGSTOWN

Municipal Court Judge

Democrats XMartin Hume2,271 YJeff Limbian1,824

Republican XRenee M. DiSalvo*Unopposed

City Council

1ST WARD Democrats XJulius T. Oliver*382 YBryant Youngblood Jr.159

2ND WARD Democrats XJimmy Hughes445 YRa’Cole Taltoan160

3RD WARD Democrats YDenice Necie Neal Davis305 YDarian Rushton114 XSamantha Turner432

4TH WARD Democrat XMike Ray*403

5TH WARD Democrats YJim Cerimele411 XLauren McNally*655

6TH WARD Democrat XAnita Davis*312

7TH WARD Democrat XBasia Adamczak*301

STRUTHERS

Mayor

Democrats YMichael S. Patrick530 XCatherine Cercone Miller1,321

Auditor

Democrat XChristina S. Bohl*1,249

Treasurer

Democrat XRobert D. Carcelli III*1,236

Law Director

Democrat XJohn N. Zomoida Jr.*1,154

Council President

Democrat XJoseph Rudzik1,257

Council

AT LARGE [3 to elect] Democrats YAnthony Pastella697 XDallas Bigley*1,073 XJames Baluck954 XMegan Pingley855

1ST WARD Democrats YTony Fire*145 XLori A. Greenwood153

2ND WARD Democrat XRon Carcelli*324

3RD WARD Democrat XRobert D. Burnside*338

4TH WARD Democrat XRick Bayus*475

ISSUES

MAHONING COUNTY A 0.75-percent, 5-year sales and use renewal tax for criminal justice services. XFor the sales tax11,062 YAgainst the sales tax6,175

CAMPBELL SCHOOLS A 16.3-mill, 5-year renewal for emergency requirements. XFor the tax levy464 YAgainst the tax levy123

SPRINGFIELD SCHOOLS A 1-percent, 5-year renewal income tax for current expenses. XFor the income tax743 YAgainst the income tax442

WEST BRANCH SCHOOLS A 0.5-percent, 5-year additional income tax for operating purposes. YFor the income tax1,277 XAgainst the income tax1,670

