Ribbon-cutting set

NORTH LIMA

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announces a ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. Friday for Mina’s Foster Closet Inc., 11836 South Ave., Building E, Floor 2. There will be an open house from noon to 5 p.m.

Operated solely by volunteers, Mina’s Foster Closet supplies foster parents and caregivers with the items needed for foster children placed in their home, while also serving teenagers who are aging out of the foster-care system, says a chamber news release.

Mina’s Foster Closet accepts items such as gently used clothes and shoes, school supplies, baby items and toys.

For information, call Nicole Tsarnas at 330-536-9098 or email minasfostercloset@gmail.com.

Lithograph delivery

columbiana

Ryan Keller, general manager of Captured Moments Art, and Rick Kamperman, a board member of Compco, a Columbiana-based company that specializes in the acquisition, processing and delivery of steel products, will travel to Washington, D.C., to deliver 228 lithograph memorials to the families of fallen officers Saturday.

Each lithograph features an image of the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, a uniformed honor guard embracing a folded American flag, lions to symbolize the heroism of each officer and a photo of the honored officer with his or her end-of-watch date.

Athena registration

YOUNGSTOWN

Registration for the 2019 Athena Award Dinner May 16 closes at noon Thursday.

The dinner is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman and the cost is $75. Walk-ins are not permitted.

The Athena Award honors individuals who strive toward the highest levels of professional accomplishment: women who excel in their chosen field, have devoted time and energy to their community in a meaningful way and also open doors so that others may follow in their path.