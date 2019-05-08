Police find store clear after alarm


May 8, 2019 at 12:15p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police found no one inside after responding to an alarm about 3 a.m. today at the Dollar General, 3309 Mahoning Ave.

The lower portion of a glass door was broken but when officers went in they found no one there, reporrts said.

After a manager arrived, police found a glove and a wrench inside, reports said.

