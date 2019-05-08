Police find store clear after alarm
YOUNGSTOWN
Police found no one inside after responding to an alarm about 3 a.m. today at the Dollar General, 3309 Mahoning Ave.
The lower portion of a glass door was broken but when officers went in they found no one there, reporrts said.
After a manager arrived, police found a glove and a wrench inside, reports said.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.