POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

May 1

Identity fraud: A Hilltop Drive woman discovered her personal as well as credit and debit card information had been used without authorization.

May 2

Recovered property: A tractor-trailer that had been reported stolen from a Chicago truck-leasing company was found at Republic Services Carbon Limestone Landfill, 8100 S. State Line Road.

May 3

Theft: A $2,000 lawn tractor was stolen from Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2985 Center Road. It was later recovered.

May 4

Forgery: A township man and woman told police they were the victims of forgery and identity fraud. An investigation was pending.

Criminal damaging: A vehicle’s tailgate, front and rear fenders and passenger-side doors were damaged at a business in the 3100 block of Center Road.

May 6

Identity fraud: A Fieldstone Drive man found out his personal and credit card information had been compromised.

BOARDMAN

May 2

Auto theft: A 2017 Kia Soul was stolen from a driveway in the 4500 block of Montrose Avenue.

Attempted breaking and entering: The owner of Ni’Dre’a Diversity Childcare, 493 Bev Road, reportedly arrived to find damage to the front door, apparently after someone had tried to pry open the door and enter the facility.

Breaking and entering: Someone entered a fenced-in backyard in the 80 block of Leighton Avenue and took a $2,000 dirt bike.

Burglary: To a home in the 7000 block of Claybourne Avenue, from which a set of car keys was stolen and various items in a refrigerator had been rearranged.

Criminal damaging: A vehicle’s driver’s-side window was broken in the 600 block of Cook Avenue, resulting in a $200 repair estimate.

Assault: Officers responded to a report that two people nearby heard a Meadowbrook Avenue woman screaming for help before police reportedly found her lying on the ground next to a wooded area. The woman told them someone had tried to sexually assault her, a report indicated.

Fraud: An employee with a Southern Park Mall restaurant told police a caller claiming to represent a Social Security office stated someone in Texas had used his name to rent a car, inside of which were drugs, and that the caller required the man’s personal information, supposedly to rectify the situation.

Theft: A man reportedly rented but failed to return a gas-pressure washer and a sander to Rental Corral, 4627 Market St.

Possible arson: Police assisted firefighters who had responded to a fire at King Collision, 8020 Market St., where they reportedly found two vehicles in a gated area engulfed. No evidence was found at the time of the report, though security footage showed someone in the vicinity acting suspiciously, but it was unknown if the person had any connection to the fire.

Misuse of a credit card: A Thornberry Trail man learned that one of his stolen debit or credit cards was apparently used to make a fraudulent $11 charge.

Drugs: A manager with a Market Street restaurant showed authorities a hooded sweatshirt that had been dropped off for an employee and reportedly contained a small package with what he believed was heroin.

Theft: Susan I. Pritt, 35, who listed Wellsville addresses on Sixth and Main streets, was charged with theft and obstructing official business after $391 worth of children’s clothing was stolen from Macy’s in Southern Park Mall. Pritt, who also was wanted on a Columbiana County warrant, provided incorrect personal information on several occasions, police said.

May 3

Arrest: Officers answered a complaint about someone yelling at patrons at a Southern Park Mall restaurant before conducting a traffic stop and charging Jordan C. Fisher, 26, of Garden Valley Drive, Boardman, with operating a vehicle impaired. Fisher, who reportedly left the eatery in his car in such a state, refused to submit to a breath test, a report showed.

Assault: A worker with a Market Street rental company reported an irate customer tossed an ink pen, striking the accuser’s chest area, during a dispute related to a bill. The employee was not injured, however.

Theft: An 11-year-old Youngstown boy was accused of stealing a $5 toy set from Dollar General, 859 E. Midlothian Blvd.

Theft: Ryan D. Meadows, 26, was charged with theft. Meadows, of Almyra Avenue, Youngstown, was accused of stealing about $13 worth of playing cards and toothpaste from Marc’s, 7121 Tiffany Blvd.

Theft: A man is to face a possible charge after $117 worth of merchandise was stolen from Giant Eagle, 1201 Doral Drive.

Citations: Officers were dispatched to the Davis Family YMCA, 45 McClurg Road, regarding a man who was exhibiting unusual behavior before pulling over a car a short time later and charging Christopher M. McConville Jr. of Benton Road, Salem, with operating a vehicle impaired, then citing him after alleging having found papers commonly used to roll marijuana as well as two containers with a total of 159 grams of suspected marijuana. Even though a breath test revealed he had no blood-alcohol content, McConville, 22, appeared to have driven the car while under the influence of a controlled substance, a report stated.

Theft: Brandon J. Turjonis, 31, of Beaver-Springfield Road, New Springfield, and Arcadia Aguilar, 27, of Aberdeen Avenue, Youngstown, were charged in the theft of $365 worth of property, including diapers and ink cartridges, from Giant Eagle, 1201 Doral Drive. Turjonis also faced an endangering-children charge when, authorities alleged, two girls age 2 and 4 were present during the theft.

Theft: Authorities filed theft charges against Amber D. Fleece, 23, of Compton Lane, Youngstown, as well as three city girls, 12, 13 and 16, after accusing them of intentionally failing to self-scan $166 worth of merchandise while in Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive. In addition, the 16-year-old was charged with resisting arrest and assault on a police officer after being accused of kicking an officer’s leg several times as he tried to identify the suspects.

Theft: A 12-year-old Youngstown boy was accused of stealing a $60 set of headphones from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

May 4

Arrest: Members of a Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force on Market Street stopped a car and arrested Kevin O. Merchant, 27, upon ascertaining the Columbus man was wanted on a Campbell warrant accusing him of violating a court order.

Theft: An employee with a business in the 8000 block of South Avenue noticed a $1,000 money order missing from her purse while at work.

Assault: A North Lima man alleged a friend punched his right shoulder area while they patronized a South Avenue restaurant.

Theft: A man in his mid-50s reportedly stole $10 worth of items from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

Identity fraud: A man reported a caller who claimed to represent an electric company said he had a work order for the man’s Tippecanoe Road residence but first needed the accuser’s Social Security number, which he provided. Nevertheless, he found no fraudulent activity, a report stated.

Citation: Police responded to a vehicle stopped on South Avenue with its lights flashing before citing Andrew J. Garver, 32, of Florence Drive, North Lima, on a public-intoxication charge. Garver was found lying in the grass in such a state, a report indicated.

Theft: Darnell Curry, 23, of Colonial Drive, and Terrell J. Riddle, 27, of Glenmont Street, faced theft charges. The two Youngstown men were accused of stealing from Walmart a 70-inch TV valued at $758, as well as four bottles of water.

Theft: Kelly M. Masterson of Diehl-South Road, Leavittsburg, was charged after authorities alleged Masterson, 39, stole $193 worth of clothing from the JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall.

May 5

Fraud: An Eagle Trace Drive woman told authorities that after her computer mouse malfunctioned, she received a pop-up ad for a number to call for technical support, after which the person on the other end gained remote access to her computer and before the accuser became dissatisfied and asked the person to cease such control. After her request was ignored, the victim made several additional calls, at which at one point a man became belligerent and threatened to use her personal information without her consent.

Theft: Officers charged a 14-year-old Youngstown boy in the theft of a $9 Cincinnati Bengals lanyard from Touchdown Gifts & More in Southern Park Mall.

May 6

Arrest: A traffic stop near Indianola Road led to the arrest of William S. Diorio III, 45, of Vine Street, Salem. He was wanted on a Poland Township warrant charging theft and larceny.

Criminal damaging: A car in the 90 block of Sciota Avenue was found with a broken rear windshield. The damage estimate was $200.

Forgery: An official with Full Circle HomeCare, 4495 Market St., discovered that while completing payroll work, a client’s signature had been forged on a pay sheet.

Fraud: A Stratmore Avenue woman alleged her daughter took money from their joint checking account without approval. Also, at least three checks had been written against a trust account and forged for a total of $2,455, she further reported.

Theft: A man in his 20s reportedly took several packages of undergarments valued at $195 from Walmart before leaving in a light-colored Sedan.

Theft: A dealer license plate was stolen off a vehicle at Coventry Auto Sales, 6192 Southern Blvd.

Misuse of a credit card: A Stadler Avenue woman found an unauthorized $505 withdrawal from her bank account after her debit card was missing.

Theft: A man reportedly took a $45 pair of shoes from Burlington Coats, 529 Boardman-Canfield Road, then left his original pair on a rack.

Theft: A resident at a South Avenue long-term care facility reportedly returned to her room and noticed a bag that contained $32 was missing from a dresser.

Identity theft: A Maple Avenue woman told officers she had received an automated voicemail message claiming a problem existed with her Social Security number in which a vehicle had been rented in her name and was found abandoned with the card inside, and that she needed to provide personal information to verify if the card was hers.

Theft: A manager with Tri-R Dies Inc., 556 Bev Road, reviewed video-surveillance footage that he said captured someone removing from a mailbox several pamphlets that a business associate was to have picked up.

Theft: Tyler M. Penwell, 18, of South Osborn Avenue, Youngstown, along with a 14-year-old city boy, was charged, accused of stealing a hat, a pair of shoes and a backpack from Kohl’s. Penwell also was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Trespassing: Authorities filed a criminal-trespassing charge against Michael A. Slepski, 49, after alleging he was in Walmart in violation of a 2017 warning to stay out of the big-box store. Slepski, of Mathews Road, Boardman, also was wanted on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department warrant charging him with a probation violation.

Theft: John F. Durkin V, 31, of West Calla Road, Canfield, was charged after a $35 pair of sandals was stolen from Kohl’s.

Theft: Eboni D. Hollis of Dogwood Avenue, Youngstown, was charged after police alleged Hollis, 31, had stolen condoms and other items from Walmart.

May 7

Theft: Police were dispatched to the Mahoning County jail to take custody of Elizabeth Hernandez, 32, and Charly A. Quesada, 39, both of Saranac Avenue, Youngstown, and both of whom were wanted on theft charges after a TV had been stolen from Walmart.

Theft: Charly A. Quesada, 39, of Saranac Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with stealing from Walmart merchandise that included a 32-inch TV.