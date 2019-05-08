Poland village council president resigns
POLAND
Linda Srnec, village council president, resigned from her elected position effective May 20. Srnec’s term was set to expire in 2021. She was first elected to council in 1992.
Mayor Tim Sicafuse said council has not yet decided how the vacancy will be filled.
The position pays $4,800 a year.
Srnec’s is the second resignation this year. Councilwoman Leah Wilson resigned effective Jan. 2. Her position was filled by Mike Thompson Jan. 22.
