Parents told about chickenpox in Poland schools

POLAND

Poland Local Schools has issued a statement to parents informing them that a student has been diagnosed with Varicella (Chickenpox).

The district, on its web site, says most students in grades Kindergarten through 9th have received 2 doses of the Varicella Vaccine and should be immune/at a low risk of contracting chickenpox. Students in grades 10, 11 and 12 who only received 1 dose of the vaccine and those students who have never been immunized for chickenpox may be more at risk. Chickenpox in vaccinated persons is generally mild with a shorter duration of illness and fewer than 50 lesions.

Varicella (Chickenpox) is a contagious illness caused by a virus. It is spread from person to person by direct contact or through the air from an infected person’s coughing or sneezing. Symptoms include a mild fever, fatigue, and a blister-like rash appearing first on the head, chest and back and then spreading to the extremities. Chickenpox can spread for 1-2 days before the rash appears and until all blisters are crusted. It can take from 10-21 days after contact with an infected person before symptoms develop.

Anyone who has Chickenpox should avoid contact with others who have not had Chickenpox or who are not vaccinated against Chickenpox. They should not attend school, day care, work or other gatherings until the blisters become crusted and no new lesions appear in a 24 hour period.

The school district advises: "If your child has only received one dose of Chickenpox vaccine, the Mahoning County District Board of Health strongly encourages you to have your child receive the second dose. If you are not sure if your student is completely immunized against Chickenpox, please check with your child’s School Nurse or your HealthCare Provider."

Anyone who has a weakened immune system or is pregnant and never had Chickenpox or the vaccine should contact their HealthCare Provider immediately.

The school district asks parents to contact their child’s School Nurse for any questions:

Cathy Fedor: PSHS/Union Elementary: 330-757-7018, ext. 37334

Email: cfedor@polandschools.org

Holly Lefoer: McKinley/Middle: 330-757-7014, ext. 37613

Email: hlefoer@polandschools.org