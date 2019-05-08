NEWSMAKERS

‘Big Bang Theory’ tops ‘Game of Thrones’ in weekly ratings

LOS ANGELES

In the ratings battle between titans “The Big Bang Theory” and “Game of Thrones,” laughs won out.

CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” was last week’s top-rated program, with 12.5 million viewers tuning in to the sitcom in its home stretch. The final episode of its 12-season run will air May 16.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” also nearing the end after eight seasons, placed second, according to Nielsen figures released Tuesday.

For the week of April 29-May 5, the top 5 shows, their networks and viewerships:

1. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 12.5 million.

2. “Game of Thrones,” HBO, 11.8 million.

3. “NCIS,” CBS, 11.7 million.

4. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 10.7 million.

5. “FBI,” CBS, 8.9 million.

Zac Brown, Lambert, Morris lead CMT nods

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

It’s a wide-open field for this year’s CMT Music Awards as four artists have a leading three nominations each: Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Zac Brown Band.

Nominations for the awards, to take place June 5 in Nashville, Tenn., were announced Tuesday, and fan voting is open at vote.cmt.com. Grammy-winning act Little Big Town, which is nominated for two awards, is returning for a second year to host the show airing live on CMT from Nashville.

Carrie Underwood has the most awards in CMT history with 18, and she’s nominated for video of the year and female video of the year. Other artists getting two nominations include Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Kacey Musgraves and Cole Swindell.

Associated Press