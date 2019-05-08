Man gets 2 years for gun, chase

By Joe Gorman

A Shehy Street man who pleaded guilty to a gun charge after a brief chase in September was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison.

Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny handed down the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to Edward Lightning, 34, who pleaded guilty earlier to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and failure to comply.

Lightning was arrested Sept. 21 by police after a brief chase where he refused to pull over for an officer who tried to stop him for an improper turn. Inside his car was a 9 mm pistol that was reported stolen from Columbiana County.

The sentence was agreed upon by prosecutors and defense attorneys. Prosecutors also said they will not object to judicial release after 18 months if Lightning has a good behavioral record in prison. That September arrest led to a federal warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm. After Lightning was arrested by U.S. marshals Dec. 11 on that warrant, he faced an additional count of the same charge in federal court because he had a 9 mm gun with him at the time of his arrest.

He had the same make and model pistol with him when he was arrested both times, a Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield.

After his state sentence is completed, Lightning is expected to face a sentence for his federal charges.

Judge Pokorny said Lightning is still a young man, and he hopes he finally learns his lesson to stay away from anything having to do with guns, including being with people who carry weapons.

“I would hope you would look back on this occasion with some regrets,” Judge Pokorny said.

Lightning declined to speak before he was sentenced.